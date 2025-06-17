Latest News | Three Men Steal SUV at Gunpoint in Southwest Delhi

Three men allegedly stole an SUV by threatening the driver at gunpoint near the Qutub Institutional Area in southwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2025 10:42 AM IST
Latest News | Three Men Steal SUV at Gunpoint in Southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Three men allegedly stole an SUV by threatening the driver at gunpoint near the Qutub Institutional Area in southwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The men allegedly forced the driver to the back seat when they carried out the carjacking around 5 am on Sunday on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg and after an hour removed from the car.

    "The driver, Sagar, was waiting inside his employer's Tata Harrier SUV outside a restaurant. His employer and his wife had gone inside to attend a party when three men entered (the car) from the rear door," a police officer said.

    The driver told police that the car was parked when the carjacking happened. One of them, who was carrying a pistol, drove the car away.

    He was allegedly assaulted and kept inside the moving car for nearly an hour. They also robbed him of his mobile phone and cash, the officer said.

    "The victim was later removed on Asola Road and the accused fled with the vehicle. Sagar reported the incident to the police and a case was registered at Kishangarh police station," the officer said.

    Further investigation was underway.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    "The driver, Sagar, was waiting inside his employer's Tata Harrier SUV outside a restaurant. His employer and his wife had gone inside to attend a party when three men entered (the car) from the rear door," a police officer said.

    The driver told police that the car was parked when the carjacking happened. One of them, who was carrying a pistol, drove the car away.

    He was allegedly assaulted and kept inside the moving car for nearly an hour. They also robbed him of his mobile phone and cash, the officer said.

    "The victim was later removed on Asola Road and the accused fled with the vehicle. Sagar reported the incident to the police and a case was registered at Kishangarh police station," the officer said.

    Further investigation was underway.

