Mumbai, June 17: As the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) organises another exciting day of archery-based lottery games, enthusiasts eagerly await the Shillong Teer Results of Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Popular games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will see their winning numbers announced today. Players and followers can access the latest Shillong Teer Result updates and the detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart of June 17 to track Round 1 and Round 2 outcomes. The games are held at the Polo Ground in Shillong, maintaining a tradition that blends sport and local culture.

To check the Shillong Teer Results for June 17, 2025, participants can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These platforms provide real-time updates and the official Shillong Teer Result Chart for all the popular Teer games. Whether you follow the Shillong Morning Teer or the Jowai Ladrymbai, these results help players verify their bets and celebrate their wins. Stay connected for the latest numbers and updates throughout today.

Shillong Teer Result on June 17, 2025: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result for June 17, 2025, participants can follow these simple steps: First, visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Next, look for the option titled "Shillong Teer Result for June 17, 2025". Then, view the results for Round 1 and Round 2, which are updated daily. Round 1 results are generally announced around 10:30 AM, followed by Round 2. The platforms also display the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart, making it easy for users to cross-check past results. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results below for easy access.

What Is Shillong Teer?

Legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong, where skilled archers shoot arrows at a target in two rounds. Participants place bets on numbers between 0 and 99, predicting the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. The results, determined based on these digits, are announced in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2. Popular for blending traditional sport with chance, Shillong Teer is both a cultural and regulated betting activity in the state.

