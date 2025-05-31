Bulandshahr (UP), May 31 (PTI) Three persons travelling in a car died in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday when the vehicle rammed into a tractor-trolley from behind, an official said.

The accident took place as the tractor-trolley went out of control after one of its tyres had burst, the official added.

Sikandrabad Circle Officer Poornima Singh said that the tractor-trolley's tyre burst near Gopalpur Gate in Jokhabad Industrial Area under Sikandrabad police station.

She said that three people travelling in the car died in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin (25), Amit (35) and Dinanath (45). A scooter rider was also injured in the accident, and he is being treated in a hospital.

Singh said that the people travelling in the car were coming from Ghaziabad towards Bulandshahr.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

