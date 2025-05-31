Mumbai, May 31: The Bodoland Lottery Department is scheduled to announce the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad) on Friday, May 31, 2025. The draw will be held in three rounds at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM IST, offering participants multiple chances to win attractive cash prizes. This lottery, operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), has become a popular daily hope for many residents across Assam.Click here to view the Bodoland Lottery Result,

The complete list of winners, along with their ticket numbers, will be available for download in PDF format on the official website, bodolotteries.com. Besides the Bodoland Lottery, Assam also hosts other daily lotteries like Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Kumaran, Rosa, Singam, Vishnu, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi, giving participants numerous opportunities to try their luck. Make sure to check the official results to see if you have won. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 31 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Results for the Bodoland Lottery are declared in three separate rounds at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, offering participants multiple opportunities to check their luck. These results are uploaded on the official website, bodolotteries.com, which remains the most reliable source for accurate ticket verification. Those eager to view the Assam State Lottery Sambad Result or Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF on Thursday, May 31, 2025, should head directly to the official website, bodolotteries.com, to access the most accurate and timely updates. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 31, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Although banned in several parts of India, lotteries are permitted under regulation in Assam and a few other states. The game is entirely luck-driven, and winnings are never assured. Players are strongly advised to participate with caution, avoid financial dependence on such draws, and steer clear of fraudulent messages or fake result sources. Always refer to the official platform for trustworthy updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).