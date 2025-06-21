New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) A thunderstorm is likely in Delhi on Saturday night with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, it said.

IMD said that the relative humidity was logged at 77 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 82, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

