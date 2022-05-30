Coimbatore, May 30 (PTI) Over 70 Hindu Munnani activists on Monday laid siege at a police station in Thondamuthur on the outskirts of Coimbatore city demanding the arrest of two Assamese migrant workers for allegedly attacking their members and for brandishing weapons at night in the area.

According to police, Munnani worker Anbarasu, an auto-rickshaw driver, was sleeping near the entrance of a house on Sunday night when a few migrant workers, apparently under the influence of liquor, created a ruckus. Upon being questioned by the man, the duo attacked him.

Another Munnani worker Poovarasan rushed to the rescue of his colleague, but pulled back after the gang threatened him with a knife, police said.

Following the incident, around 50 local villagers squatted on the road around midnight demanding action against the miscreants. Police rushed to the spot and assured to take action after which they dispersed.

Meanwhile, police arrested two persons moving under a suspicious manner and on questioning identified themselves as Abbasuddin and Ubaidulla Islam with both hailing from Assam.

The Munnani workers gathered in front of the police station on Monday morning and demanded the police immediately take action against the miscreants.

However, they dispersed after police assured them of stringent action against the culprits.

