Erode (TN), Jan 31 (PTI) A fire engulfed a spinning mill causing huge loss of cotton bales in Gobichettiplayam here, officials said on Monday.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Timeline & Price Tipped Online: Report.

According to Fire and Rescue Services personnel of Gobichettipalayam, there was a sudden fire in a spinning mill at Ayalure village near Gobichettipalayam on Sunday night. They managed to douse the fire after two hours.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Conditions Over North, Central India; Wet Spell Likely Over Northwest Regions From February 2.

A large number of cotton bales were burnt to ashes and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gobichettipalayam police registered a case in this connection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)