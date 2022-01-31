Mumbai, January 31: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the North and Central Indian regions, such as Punjab, southern parts of west Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathawada, and Chhattisgarh will witness cold wave conditions. Similarly, parts of Uttarakhand, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh will also witness cold wave conditions.

However, IMD has also predicted that the prevailing cold wave conditions will abate from tomorrow. The IMD said that light isolated rainfall and snowfall are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, etc during the next three days. Your Ultimate Winter Fruit Guide: What You Must Eat To Stay Healthy This Season.

Check Tweet by IMD:

Under the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance & its induced cyclonic circulation; fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during 02nd to 04th February. Isolated hailstorm likely over the region on 03rd February pic.twitter.com/JGXiCMiBQc — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 30, 2022

IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh from February 2 to February 4. Isolated hailstorm likely over Punjab, Haryana, and northwest Uttar Pradesh on February 3, said IMD. Healthy Winter Fruits: Build Stronger Immunity This Winter Season With These Fruits.

IMD has also said that due to a fresh active Western Disturbance, Western Himalayan Region will witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall from February 2 to February 4. Meanwhile, a hailstorm is very likely to hit the region on February 3.

