Tiruvallur, Sep 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Principal Health Secretary, Dr J Radhakrishnan, on Monday visited a Covid Care Centre at a private medical college hospital in this district , officials said.

Radhakrishnan visited the centre at DD Medical College and Hospital, accompanied by District Collector Maheswari Ravikumar, an official release said.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T India Launch Date Officially Announced.

Radhakrishnan and Ravikumar reviewed the treatment being provided to the Covid-19 patients there, it said.

The college has provided 3000 beds to the state government for coronavirus treatment, besides another 1000 for Siddha care to treat those infected with the virus, officials said.

Also Read | MSP of Six Rabi Crops Raised Day After Passage of Farm Bills; Check Revised Rates of Wheat, Barley, Mustard, Safflower, Lentil and Gram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)