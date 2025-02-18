Ghaziabad, Feb 18 (PTI) A three-year-old child drowned in a water-filled pit in front of a public school in East Sangam Vihar here on Tuesday, police said.

ACP Ankur Vihar Ajay Kumar Singh a distress call on Dial 112 received and a team rushed to the spot. The child, identified as Anas, had gone missing after leaving his home around 10:30 am to play, his father Athar informed the police.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 19 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"When the child did not return for a long time, the family conducted a search in the area and eventually found him in a waterlogged pit along the Canal Road," Singh said.

The body has been sent for autopsy after completing legal formalities, he said.

Also Read | What Is Chameleoning? All About the New Gen Z Dating Term You Might Be Unknowingly Living.

In another incident, 45-year-old Mohan Singh Negi, who was riding on a motorcycle, was fatally hit by a truck near Hamdard intersection in Lohiya Nagar on Tuesday afternoon.

"The victim sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival," a police official said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)