Mumbai, February 18: Select students are assigned responsibility of presenting important news headline in their school assemblies. If you are one such student and searching online for the school assembly news headlines today, you don't need to worry at all. LatestLY has prepared a list of important national, international, business, entertainment and sports news headlines that you can present in your school assembly on February 19. Find the school assembly news headlines of today below to present them tomorrow morning.
National News Headlines
- Gyanesh Kumar Appointed as New Chief Election Commissioner
- Prayagraj DM Refutes Rumours About Extension of Maha Kumbh Mela Dates
- Rahul Gandhi Criticises Modi Government Over Chief Election Commissioner’s Appointment, Submits Dissent Note
- Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari To Present State Budget in Assembly Today
- Audi Car Rams Into Scooter in Delhi, Injuring 2, BBA Student Among 2 Arrested
International News Headlines
- Delta Air Lines Plane Crashes & Flips on Its Roof at Toronto Airport in Canada, 18 Injured
- US Secretary of State in Riyadh for Talks on Trump’s Controversial Gaza Plan, Ukraine
- Muhammad Yunus Govt Turning Bangladesh Into Terrorism Hub, Says Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina
- Qatar’s Emir Receives Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Set To Hold Bilateral Meeting With PM Narendra Modi
- Tesla Ramps Up Hiring in India After Elon Musk-PM Narendra Modi Meet in US
Business News Headlines
- Tamil Nadu Budget 2025: DMK Government To Present State Budget on March 14
- Qatar Throws Open Investment Opportunities for Indian Firms
- Centre Releases Over INR 562 Crore To Bolster Rural Local Bodies in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh
- Stock Market Update: Sensex, Nifty End Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues
Entertainment News Headlines
- Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor Wrap Up Kerala Schedule of ‘Param Sundari’
- Akshay Kumar Pays Tribute to Mahadev Ahead of Shivratri With ‘Mahakal Chalo’
- Shabana Azmi and Jyotika Dive Into the World of Drugs in ‘Dabba Cartel’ Trailer
- Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Teaser Promises Heady Cocktail of Love, Fate and Redemption
Sports News Headlines
- Champions Trophy: New Zealand Pacer Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out With Foot Injury, Kyle Jamieson Named Replacement
- Indian Players Have Potential To Play in Europe, Says MBSG Defender Tom Aldred
- Badminton World Federation Rankings: PV Sindhu Slips to 15, Lakshya Sen Remains in Top 10
- Sanath Jayasuriya Presents ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award to Kamindu Mendis
- FC Barcelona Back on Top of La Liga After Win Over Rayo Vallecano
