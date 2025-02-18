Mumbai, February 18: Select students are assigned responsibility of presenting important news headline in their school assemblies. If you are one such student and searching online for the school assembly news headlines today, you don't need to worry at all. LatestLY has prepared a list of important national, international, business, entertainment and sports news headlines that you can present in your school assembly on February 19. Find the school assembly news headlines of today below to present them tomorrow morning.

National News Headlines

Gyanesh Kumar Appointed as New Chief Election Commissioner

Prayagraj DM Refutes Rumours About Extension of Maha Kumbh Mela Dates

Rahul Gandhi Criticises Modi Government Over Chief Election Commissioner’s Appointment, Submits Dissent Note

Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari To Present State Budget in Assembly Today

Audi Car Rams Into Scooter in Delhi, Injuring 2, BBA Student Among 2 Arrested

International News Headlines

Delta Air Lines Plane Crashes & Flips on Its Roof at Toronto Airport in Canada, 18 Injured

US Secretary of State in Riyadh for Talks on Trump’s Controversial Gaza Plan, Ukraine

Muhammad Yunus Govt Turning Bangladesh Into Terrorism Hub, Says Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina

Qatar’s Emir Receives Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Set To Hold Bilateral Meeting With PM Narendra Modi

Tesla Ramps Up Hiring in India After Elon Musk-PM Narendra Modi Meet in US

Business News Headlines

Tamil Nadu Budget 2025: DMK Government To Present State Budget on March 14

Qatar Throws Open Investment Opportunities for Indian Firms

Centre Releases Over INR 562 Crore To Bolster Rural Local Bodies in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh

Stock Market Update: Sensex, Nifty End Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues

Entertainment News Headlines

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor Wrap Up Kerala Schedule of ‘Param Sundari’

Akshay Kumar Pays Tribute to Mahadev Ahead of Shivratri With ‘Mahakal Chalo’

Shabana Azmi and Jyotika Dive Into the World of Drugs in ‘Dabba Cartel’ Trailer

Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Teaser Promises Heady Cocktail of Love, Fate and Redemption

Sports News Headlines

Champions Trophy: New Zealand Pacer Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out With Foot Injury, Kyle Jamieson Named Replacement

Indian Players Have Potential To Play in Europe, Says MBSG Defender Tom Aldred

Badminton World Federation Rankings: PV Sindhu Slips to 15, Lakshya Sen Remains in Top 10

Sanath Jayasuriya Presents ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award to Kamindu Mendis

FC Barcelona Back on Top of La Liga After Win Over Rayo Vallecano

