New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Transformers and Rectifiers on Monday said it has secured orders worth Rs 726 crore for supply of auto transformers and bus reactors from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation.

The work shall be completed within 18 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Intent (LOI), according to a regulatory filing.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd has secured orders amounting to Rs 726 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd, the statement said.

The said order falls under the normal course of business and does not fall within related party transactions, it stated.

