Tirupati, May 20 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board chaired by BR Naidu on Tuesday passed several resolutions focusing on infrastructure upgrades and enhanced services for devotees, said an official press release.

The board decided to raise Tirumala's green cover from over 68 percent to 80 percent by releasing Rs 4 crore in phases to the Forest Department over the next three years.

"A comprehensive master plan will be prepared for the development of Tiruchanoor, Amaravati, Narayanavanam, Kapilatheertham, Nagalapuram, and Vontimitta temples," said the TTD press release.

Likewise, the board approved license fee for canteens which will be run by reputed institutions to ensure devotees receive quality food in Tirumala.

Considering the increase in pilgrim footfall at TTD reservoirs Akashaganga and Papavinasanam the TTD board has decided to enhance infrastructure and spiritual ambience in these places.

Similarly, the board approved an additional yearly aid of Rs 71 crore for Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) supplementing the current Rs 60 crore, raising total to Rs 131 crore, to enhance healthcare services for poor and needy patients.

Vacancies at SVIMS will be filled and the construction works expedited.

Srivari Vaidya Seva (medical services in the name of the lord) will be launched, inviting expert medicos to serve voluntarily.

