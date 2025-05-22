Chennai, May 23 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Thursday entered into a pact with cab aggregator startup OOR Cabs, to supply 500 TVS King EV MAX electric three-wheelers during the financial year 2025-26.

According to a company release, this partnership is aimed at promoting sustainable urban mobility across Tamil Nadu.

"As part of the initiative, OOR Cabs will deploy the vehicles for eco-friendly intra-city passenger services, beginning with Trichy (Tiruchirappally), and progressively expand operations to Madurai and Coimbatore. The integration of these electric vehicles into OOR Cabs' fleet reinforces both companies' commitment to cleaner, more efficient transportation solutions," it said.

TVS King EV Max's features including Bluetooth connectivity and quick charging capability have been customised in line with OOR Cabs' vision of delivering an enhanced passenger experience.

Rajat Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are delighted to partner with OOR Cabs in accelerating the shift towards green mobility in India."

Maria Issac, CEO, OOR Cabs, added, "OOR Cabs is driven by a mission to provide seamless, sustainable, and customer-centric mobility solutions. Our collaboration with TVS Motor Company, a trusted leader in electric vehicle innovation, enables us to elevate the passenger experience while reducing our carbon footprint."

According to the release, this partnership marks a significant step towards a greener, more inclusive future in mobility. OOR Cabs plans to increase its EV fleet by adding 20–30 vehicles every month, empowering both men and women drivers and promoting sustainable livelihoods in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This initiative is aligned with Tamil Nadu's goal of leading the nation in clean mobility transformation.

As part of the event, the first batch of TVS King EV Max vehicles were delivered to customers. A total of 10 units were ceremonially handed over during the event held in Tiruchirappalli.

