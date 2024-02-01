New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Two new coal mines have started production in January, pushing up the number of mining blocks that have started production to 53, the government said on Thursday.

Of the 53 mines, 33 are for captive power consumption, 12 for captive consumption of the non-regulated sector, and eight for commercial sale of coal.

"Two new coal mines with a cumulative PRC (Peak Rated Capacity) of 7.5 Million Tonnes (MT) have started production in January 2024," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Coal is taking all necessary steps to operationalise coal blocks within timelines to further increase production, and dispatch, to achieve the goal of self-reliance and meet the increasing energy demand of the country, it said.

In another statement, the coal ministry announced the launch of C-CARES, a web portal of CMPFO (Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation).

C-CARES is developed and designed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an R&D organisation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated three initiatives as Corporate Social Responsibility of Coal India Ltd (CIL) in collaboration with Educational Consultants Ltd (EDCIL), National Skill Development Corporation and TATA STRIVE, the coal ministry said in a separate statement.

