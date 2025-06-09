Saharanpur (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) A five-year-old girl and her sister died after being run over by a canter truck in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Sunday evening, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI Sana and her sister Matansha (7) were crossing the road when a canter truck ran over them.

While Mantasha died on the spot, Sana succumbed on the way to hospital, he said.

Jain said the girls' family is financially weak and lives in a hut in Mirzapur town.

He said that after the accident, the agitated villagers beat up the canter driver and caught him. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and freed the driver from the crowd and detained him.

The police are investigating the matter and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

