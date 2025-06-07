Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) Two neighbours who were out on a morning walk were killed by a speeding car in the Rajnagar Extension area, the police said on Saturday.

Subhash Singh Chauhan (57) and Kamlesh Yadav (45), residents of Brij Nagri Colony, were struck from behind by a car that then fled the scene, ACP Nandgram Poonam Mishra said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 7, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

CCTV footage captured the gruesome details of the accident in which Chauhan's head was crushed under the car while Yadav was thrown into a deep roadside pit.

Onlookers alerted the police, who quickly arrived at the scene and transported both men to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

After conducting post-mortem examinations, the bodies of both men were handed over to their families, ACP Mishra confirmed.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to identify the car's registration number to apprehend the driver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)