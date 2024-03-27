Banda (UP), Mar 27 (PTI) Two teenage boys drowned while bathing in Yamuna river here on Wednesday, police said.

Another boy who had also gone to swim with them is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Also Read | Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore: Things to Know About Key Bridge aka Beltway Bridge in the US That Collapsed Into River After Being Struck by Cargo Ship.

The incident occurred in an area under Gazipur Police Station of Fatehpur district, they said.

Gazipur Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar Mishra said three people -- Swatantra, 18, Vivek, 17, and Vimal, 18, had gone for a swim at the Augasi Ghat in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Shaheed Diwas 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

"The trio went into the deeper end of the river and were swept away by the strong river current," the SHO said.

Following this, some fishermen saw the trio drowning and rushed to their rescue. They pulled them out and took them to a hospital where doctors declared Swatantra and Vivek brought dead, Mishra said.

"The condition of Vimal is said to be critical and he is admitted to a hospital," Mishra said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)