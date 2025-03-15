Ayodhya (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) Four men returning on two motorcycles after playing Holi collided head-on with a speeding SUV car and died here in Ayodhya, police said on Saturday.

After the collision near Pararampur village on Friday evening, the car tried to flee, dragging the motorcycles for about a hundred metres, resulting in the bikes catching fire.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Enraged villagers nearby set the car on fire. The car driver, who was later arrested, was also injured in the incident, Bikapur Circle Officer Piyush Pal said.

Police officers who arrived at the scene managed to extinguish the fire after considerable effort, the CO said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Ram Kewal (50), Indrajeet (32), Ram Sajivan (42 ) and Jethu (38), all from nearby areas, were killed in the accident. Their bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)