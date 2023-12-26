Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) A bike-borne couple was crushed to death by a truck here on Tuesday evening, police said.

Anuj Kumar (30) and his wife Nishu (25) were riding on a motorcycle when they were hit by a truck on Budhana-Muzaffarnagar road and crushed to death, Circle Officer Gajenderpal Singh said.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam Schedule Released For Recruitment of 8283 Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Details.

The couple was returning to Muzaffarnagar from Budhana, police said.

The truck driver was arrested and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 83 Advocate Posts, Apply Online at allahabadhighcourt.in From January 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)