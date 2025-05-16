Kaushambi (UP), May 16 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman died after accidentally falling into a well while fetching water in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Sandipan Ghat area of Bade Gaon village when Gudiya Devi, wife of Bindeshwari Prasad, went to draw water from a well around noon, Circle Officer (Chail) Satyendra Tiwari said.

He said that she accidently slipped and fell into the well.

When she did not return home for a long time, her family members began searching for her. Upon reaching the well, they saw her body floating and, with the help of villagers, recovered it from the well, he added.

Police arrived at the spot after receiving information and sent the body for postmortem.

