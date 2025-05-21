Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), May 21 (PTI) A man and his daughter were killed on Wednesday when the thatched roof of their house collapsed on them due to strong winds and rains, officials said.

Jaspal Singh (45) and his 10-year-old daughter Ramandeep Kaur lost their lives in the incident, which took place in the Patia farm area.

Three other members from the same family sustained injuries when the roof collapsed, after which they were rushed to the hospital, where they were reported stable.

Nighasan Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajeev Nigam, accompanied by other officials, visited the injured in the hospital and assured financial assistance.

The incident occurred as strong winds followed by heavy rains lashed several areas here early on Wednesday morning.

The inclement weather badly affected Palia and Nighasan tehsils, where trees were uprooted, thatched roofs flew away, and the power supply was disrupted.

