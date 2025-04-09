Lucknow, Apr 9 (PTI) In line with the central government's decision, the state has increased the dearness allowance (DA) rate on the basic salary from 53 per cent to 55 per cent, effective January 1, 2025.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a message on social media, reaffirmed the government's commitment to employee welfare, stating that protecting the interests of state employees remains a top priority, an official statement said.

Also Read | UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration To Begin Soon for 44,000 Vacancies, Know How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

This decision extends the DA increase to state employees, regular and full-time staff of aided educational and technical institutions, urban local bodies, ad-hoc employees, and those receiving salaries under the UGC scale.

Approximately 16 lakh employees will benefit from the hike.

Also Read | What Is the Retirement Age of Government Doctors and for Nursing Faculty in India? Know Which Medical Field Practitioners Can Serve Till 65.

The increased dearness allowance will be disbursed with the April 2025 salary, payable in May.

As a result, the government will incur an additional financial burden of Rs 107 crore in May 2025 and Rs 193 crore for arrears payments.

Additionally, Rs 129 crore will be deposited into the General Provident Fund (GPF) for employees covered under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). For the entire financial year, this expenditure will amount to Rs 107 crore per month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)