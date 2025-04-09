New Delhi, April 09: Amid widespread misinformation circulating on social media claiming a two-year hike in the retirement age of government employees, official rules remain unchanged. As per Fundamental Rule (FR) 56(a), the standard retirement age for most Central Government employees is 60 years, with retirement taking effect on the last day of the month in which the individual turns 60—unless specified otherwise.

Below is a detailed summary of the retirement age across government sector in medical field, including specific provisions and exceptions. It also outlines the conditions under which service extensions are granted, based on departmental requirements and the nature of the employee’s profession.

Retirement Age of Government Doctors

The retirement age does vary by profession, particularly within the medical field. For example, doctors in Central Health Services, Indian Railways, AYUSH Ministry, Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services, Ordnance Factory Health Services, and dental services under the Health Ministry and Railways retire at 62. However, they may receive an extension up to 65 years based on departmental needs in roles such as teaching, clinical care, public health implementation, or advisory positions. The final decision lies with the concerned ministry and is based on the individual’s expertise and contribution. Central Government To Increase Retirement Age of Employees to 62? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim.

Doctors in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles have a default retirement age of 65 years. Additionally, nursing faculty in Central Government institutions holding an M.Sc. in Nursing may serve until 65, provided they remain active in teaching roles beyond the age of 60. Andhra Pradesh Government Announces Gratuity for ASHA Workers, Enhances Retirement Age by 2 Years; Only State To Offer Bonus to Community Health Workers.

No new government order has been issued to raise the general retirement age to 62, despite false claims going viral online. These misleading messages have been debunked by officials and fact-checking agencies. Employees and the public are advised to rely only on official government notifications or department-specific circulars regarding any such changes.

The rules reflect sector-specific necessities rather than a blanket increase in retirement age, and currently, no proposal for universal revision has been implemented.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).