New Delhi, April 09: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a massive recruitment drive in 2025 with 44,000 vacancies for Home Guards across the state, creating widespread excitement among job seekers. The recruitment will be carried out in phases, beginning with 22,000 positions in the first phase. Once recruitment rules are finalised, the proposal will be sent to the cabinet for approval, followed by the release of an official notification.

The recruitment process, which is expected to begin soon, promises to offer ample opportunities for individuals looking for sarkari naukri and rewarding careers in the security sector.

Eligibility & Selection Process

Candidates applying for Home Guard positions must have passed at least the 10th standard and be aged between 18 and 45 years. A written test, physical efficiency test (PET), document verification, and medical examination will form the selection process. Physical fitness is crucial as it ensures readiness for field duties.

Salary Structure

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000, provided they complete 30 working days per month. Salary deductions will apply for excessive leave.

How to Apply

Applications will be accepted online through the official recruitment portal. Candidates should prepare personal details, educational documents, and fitness certificates in advance.

In parallel, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is preparing to release advertisements by late April 2025 for over 28,000 posts. These include 19,220 Constables, 4,543 Sub-Inspectors (SIs), and 2,833 Jail Wardens.

UP Police Recruitment Details

Constables must have passed 12th grade and meet age criteria.

Sub-Inspectors require a graduate degree.

Jail Wardens will be recruited for positions in the state’s prison department.

The selection process for these roles will include written exams, physical tests, document verification, and medical checks.

These combined recruitment drives promise thousands of stable government jobs in Uttar Pradesh’s security sector, offering excellent career opportunities for eligible candidates across educational and physical criteria.

