Rampur (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) A man in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district was allegedly drugged and had his genitals mutilated by members of a local transgender group with whom he worked in music and dance events, police said on Tuesday.

The police registered a case and detained two individuals for questioning.

Also Read | Who Is PVN Madhav? Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Newly Appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP President.

The Shahabad Police Station received a complaint late on Monday evening from the victim's wife, alleging that her husband was drugged and assaulted, Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was filed, and the two accused, Ravina and Vikas, were taken into custody, the officer added.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: Know How To File Income Tax Return Online at incometax.gov.in Before September 15 Deadline.

According to the FIR, the victim, a resident of Kamalpur village under the Patwai Police Station, said he was acquainted with Ravina, a transgender woman who had undergone gender reassignment surgery. He claimed to have known her for some time and occasionally visited her home.

On June 26, while heading to a dance event, Ravina allegedly invited him for refreshments at her home.

There, she and her associate, Vikas, allegedly served him a drink laced with sedatives, after which he became unconscious.

Several days later, he regained consciousness and discovered that his private parts had allegedly been surgically removed. He found himself alone in Ravina's house and managed to escape. Later, he filed a complaint with the help of his family, the FIR stated.

The man, undergoing treatment at the district emergency hospital, has a young daughter, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case under sections of grievous assault and have sent the man for medical examination, Srivastava stated.

Further action will be taken based on the doctor's report and additional findings during interrogation, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)