Mumbai, July 1: Are you also looking to file your ITR online? Income tax e-filing has become the most convenient and efficient way for taxpayers to submit their Income Tax Returns (ITR) without the hassle of paperwork. With the government’s push towards digital processes, filing your taxes online ensures faster processing and instant acknowledgement. The Income Tax Department offers a user-friendly portal at incometax.gov.in, where individuals can easily upload their financial details and complete their returns securely. What Is the Last Date To File ITR for FY 2024–25 (AY 2025–26), July 31 or September 15? What Is the Deadline To Pay Final Tax Without Penalty? All You Need To Know As Income Tax Department Extends Due Date.

The last date to file your ITR for the financial year 2024-25 (assessment year 2025-26) has been extended to September 15, 2025, giving taxpayers extra time to comply. Filing your return on time helps avoid penalties and interest charges, making it crucial to meet this deadline. Whether you are filing for the first time or are a regular taxpayer, understanding the e-filing process can save time and reduce errors. Let’s know how to file your ITR online in simple, easy-to-follow steps. What Are ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-3? Know Which Income Tax Return Form You Should File for FY 2024–25 Amid Filing Utility Delay.

Steps for ITR E-Filing

Visit the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal at incometax.gov.in and log in using your PAN and password.

Click on the "e-File" tab, then select "Income Tax Returns" followed by "File Income Tax Return."

Choose the correct assessment year, e.g., AY 2025-26 for FY 2024-25.

Select whether it’s an original return or a revised return.

Pick your status, such as Individual, HUF, or Others.

Select the appropriate ITR form based on your income type and source.

Review pre-filled data and enter all relevant income, deduction, and tax details accurately.

Confirm the details, submit the return, and pay any balance tax if applicable.

Complete the process by e-verifying your ITR via Aadhaar OTP, EVC, Net Banking, or by sending a signed physical copy of ITR-V to CPC Bengaluru within 30 days.

Filing your ITR on time not only helps avoid penalties but also serves as important proof of income for loans, visas, and other financial transactions. Make sure to keep documents like Form 16, bank statements, and investment proofs ready before you start. Even if your income is below the taxable limit, filing can offer several benefits and build your financial credibility.

