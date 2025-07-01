Vijayawada, July 1: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, July 1, appointed senior leader PVN Madhav as the new Andhra Pradesh BJP president, marking a key leadership change in the state unit. He replaces MP Daggubati Purandeswari, who held the position for nearly two years. The announcement was made at the state BJP office in Vijayawada, where Madhav was the only candidate to file nomination papers.

BJP MP PC Mohan supervised the internal election and confirmed Madhav’s unanimous selection. Known for his deep roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and extensive political experience, PVN Madhav is expected to strengthen the BJP’s foothold in Andhra Pradesh. His family legacy in the party further adds to his political stature. Let’s know all about the new Andhra Pradesh BJP president, PVN Madhav. Who Is Nainar Nagendran? All You Need To Know About New Tamil Nadu BJP President Succeeding K Annamalai.

Who Is PVN Madhav?

Born on August 10, 1973, Pokala Vamsi Nagendra Madhav, widely known as PVN Madhav, hails from a family with deep political roots. His father, the late PV Chalapathi Rao, was the first BJP state president of undivided Andhra Pradesh and a founding member of the party in the state. Madhav himself has been actively involved in politics for several years. He was elected as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from the Graduates' constituency in 2017. Additionally, he has served as the National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing. Who Is N Ramchander Rao, New Telangana BJP President?

According to his Facebook account, Madhav completed his schooling at Vijnana Vihar, Gudilova, and Shri Krishna Vidya Mandir. He pursued BCom at Dr VS Krishna College alongside AICWAI (Cost Accounting), and later earned his MBA from Andhra University while also completing PGDCS and PGDAS. Madhav began his political journey with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and has held several leadership roles within the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), including city secretary, state executive member, and state joint secretary.

