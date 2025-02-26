Bareilly (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife following a family dispute while being in an inebriated condition in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been taken into custody and the body has been sent for postmortem, officials said.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: Railway Recruitment Board Likely To Release UG and PG-Level Exam Dates Soon on indianrailways.gov.in; Know How To Check.

Circle Officer Devendra Kumar said Jitendra, from Moraniya village of Izzatnagar area, had a fight with his wife , Priya (28), on Tuesday night.

In an intoxicated state, he attacked her and hit her head against the wall leading to her death on the spot, the officer said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 26: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bajrang Punia, Sriti Jha and Johnny Cash - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 26.

He said that upon receiving information police reached the spot and arrested the accused husband.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)