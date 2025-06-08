Ballia (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) Three police personnel, including a head constable, have been suspended here with immediate effect for alleged misconduct with the public and gross dereliction of duty, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said that constables Manish God and Priyavrat God, posted at Bairia police station, were suspended for misbehaving with a person who was called to the Bairia outpost for questioning in connection with a stolen mobile phone.

In a separate incident, head constable Ajay Kumar Tripathi, posted at Nagara police station, was also suspended for using abusive language while interrogating a person in the police station, and for exhibiting gross negligence, indifference towards duty, high-handedness, and indiscipline, Singh said.

All three were suspended with immediate effect, the SP added.

