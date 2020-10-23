New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) India-centric American business representative group USIBC on Friday announced new additions to its global board of directors.

Effective immediately, Dan Rosenthal, Managing Principal of Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG); Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation; Karan Bhatia, Head of Global Policy and Government Relations at Google; Bob Pragada, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Jacobs; and Paul Knopp, KPMG US Chair and CEO will join the US India Business Council's (USIBC) Global Board.

Also Read | Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console to Support Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+ & Other Streaming Apps.

"With these additions to the board of directors, USIBC strengthens its depth and expertise in important sectors like defense, infrastructure, and digital services, among others,” said board of directors' Chair and Executive Chairman of Nuveen Vijay Advani.

These sectors and the US-India relationship will be a catalyst for economic growth in the years ahead, especially as we work together to rebuild after the pandemic, Advani added.

Also Read | Micromax ‘In’ Series India Launch Set for November 3, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)