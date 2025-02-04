New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) V-Mart Retail Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold increase in its net profit to Rs 71.63 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 28.23 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 15.5 per cent to Rs 1,026.73 crore in the latest December quarter. It was Rs 889.05 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

V-Mart's total expenses in the December quarter were up 11 per cent to Rs 960.37 crore.

The total income of V-Mart, which includes other income, in the reporting quarter, was at Rs 1,030.11 crore, up 14.2 per cent year on year.

"The company remains focused on its store expansion plan and opened 21 new stores in Q3 FY25, taking the total number of stores pan-India to 488 as at quarter end," said V-Mart in its earnings statement.

Shares of V-Mart Retail Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 3,488.45 apiece, up 3.94 per cent from the previous close.

