New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will undertake a day-long visit to Dharwad in Karnataka on March 1 during which he will visit the Indian Institute of Technology for some inaugurations, his office said Thursday.

Dhankhar will visit the permanent campus of IIT Dharwad, where he will inaugurate the main gate complex, the Knowledge Resource and Data Centre and Central Learning Theatre. He will also lay the foundation stone for the rooftop solar panel facility at the institute.

He will also be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the M M Joshi Eye Institute-EYESIRI, a new super-speciality eye hospital.

