New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Eicher Motors Ltd on Sunday said its arm VE Commercial Vehicles posted 7.3 per cent rise in total sales at 5,574 units in November 2024 as compared to the same month last year.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 5,194 units in November 2023, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

November 2024 sales included 5,359 units of the Eicher brand and 215 units of the Volvo brand, it added.

In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 4,957 units last month as compared to 4,686 units in November 2023, up 5.8 per cent.

Exports of Eicher branded trucks and buses were up 32.7 per cent at 402 units as compared to 303 units in November 2023, it added.

