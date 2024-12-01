Kolkata, December 1: Satta Matka-inspired, the Kolkata Fatafat (FF) lottery has captured the attention of many in Kolkata. On December 1, 2024, people will be eagerly awaiting the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result, available on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. With daily draws featuring eight rounds, or “Bazi,” from Monday to Sunday, the lottery requires participants to be physically present in Kolkata. The frequent draws offer multiple opportunities to win, making it a popular choice for those seeking quick and easy rewards.

The Kolkata FF Lottery is among the few legally recognized lotteries in states like West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where state-sanctioned lotteries provide a legitimate gambling option. Its increasing popularity has made it a significant part of Kolkata's daily lottery tradition. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 30, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for December 1

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 479 - - - 0 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

The Kolkata FF lottery results are revealed every 90 minutes, starting at 10:03 AM and concluding with the final result at 8:33 PM. While betting and gambling are banned nationwide, lotteries are permitted in 13 states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Shillong. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Although the Kolkata FF lottery provides an exciting chance for entertainment and possible rewards, players should familiarize themselves with the game’s rules and consider strategies to enhance their odds. It's important to exercise caution due to the financial risks involved. Participants must also be aware of the legal implications of gambling in their area and should play responsibly to avoid any potential issues.

