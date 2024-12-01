Mumbai, December 1: PAN 2.0 has been launched by the Income Tax Department to make the process of getting and updating Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) easier and more secure. Under this system, e-PAN cards with QR codes are sent to applicants' registered email addresses for free, while physical PAN cards require a small fee. Existing PAN cards without QR codes will remain valid, ensuring taxpayers face no inconvenience.

The government has allocated INR 1,435 crore to the PAN 2.0 project, which aims to improve PAN and TAN services. By using a single digital platform and adopting paperless processes, this initiative will simplify financial systems and promote eco-friendly practices. What is PAN 2.0? Here's Everything You Need to Know About New Upgrade to PAN Cards.

How To Apply for PAN 2.0

Through the NSDL Portal:

Visit the NSDL e-PAN Portal: https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html. Provide your PAN, Aadhaar (for individuals), and date of birth. Verify your details and choose an OTP delivery method. Enter the OTP within 10 minutes to proceed. For e-PANs issued within the last 30 days, the service is free for up to three requests. Additional requests cost INR 8.26 (including GST). Once the request is successful, the e-PAN will be emailed to your registered ID within 30 minutes. Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Approves PAN 2.0 Project Worth INR 1,435 Crore To Transform Taxpayer Registration.

Through UTIITSL Portal:

Visit the UTIITSL e-PAN Portal: https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/PAN_ONLINE/ePANCard. Enter your PAN, date of birth and captcha code. If your email is not registered, update it under PAN 2.0 when available. The service is free for e-PANs issued within the last 30 days; older requests cost INR 8.26. The e-PAN will be sent as a PDF to the registered email ID.

Types Of Pan Card

There are two types of PAN cards: e-PAN, a digital version delivered to your registered email, and physical PAN, a hard copy sent to your address for a nominal fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2024 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).