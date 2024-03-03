Nagpur, Mar 3 (PTI) A 30-year-old vegetable vendor was brutally killed in Nagpur city on Sunday allegedly by unidentified persons, police said.

The deceased Amit Bais was a resident of Koradi area. He was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital, a police official said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Bais, an alcoholic, was fatally attacked with a heavy object, he said.

An investigation is underway to identify the attackers and the motive, the official added.

