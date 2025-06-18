Agra (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) Four people were killed on Wednesday morning when a mango-laden vehicle fell off a flyover on National Highway-9 in Agra, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Kumar said the accident took place around 5 am in the Trans Yamuna police station area.

Also Read | Which Countries Have Nuclear Weapons? How Many Nuclear Warheads India and Pakistan Possess? Here's All You Need To Know.

"The loader vehicle carrying mangoes from Firozabad lost control while ascending a flyover. The vehicle veered off the edge and fell from a height. Below the flyover, three men -- Rajesh (65), Rameshwar (60), and Haribabu (63) -- were sitting after their morning walk when the vehicle fell on them, killing all three on the spot," the officer said.

The 22-year-old driver, Krishna, also died in the incident, he said.

Also Read | India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 out indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak Post Released, Know How To Check.

"The preliminary investigation suggests the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the accident," ACP Kumar said.

The loader's helper was injured and has been admitted to hospital, he added.

All four bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)