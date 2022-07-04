New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Green energy company Vikram Solar on Monday announced the appointment of Ivan Saha as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Saha took the charge as CEO on June 27, 2022 succeeding Saibaba Vutukuri.

Also Read | Monsoon 2022: AQI in Delhi Satisfactory, Heavy Rains Likley on July 6, Says IMD.

"Saha's appointment as CEO is aligned to the company's strategic expansion plans and sustainable business development," Vikram Solar said in a statement.

According to the statement, he holds a Bachelor's degree in science (ceramic technology) from the University of Calcutta, and a Master's degree in Technology (materials science) from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Exchange Vauld Suspends All Withdrawals, Trading & Deposits.

Saha has experience in technology and operations roles across organisations such as the IIT Kanpur, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Moser Baer Photo Voltaic Limited.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said, "Ivan's extensive hands-on experience has earned him a unique perspective in the solar sector. We look forward to a period of immense opportunities and growth both in the domestic and international solar energy markets. With Ivan's strong track record, business and technical knowledge, Vikram Solar will immensely benefit under his leadership in our next phase of expansion."

Saha said: "It will be my special endeavour to maintain market leadership through strategic expansion in solar PV manufacturing, and further expand in international markets. While doing so, we will continue to focus on developing new and innovative products and services, and aim to achieve cost leadership."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)