New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Samayat Services LLP, one of the promoter entities of supermarket chain Vishal Mega Mart, on Tuesday divested a 19.6 per cent stake in the company for Rs 10,220.40 crore through open market transactions.

Samayat Services LLP is a special-purpose vehicle owned by private equity firm Kedaara Capital and Switzerland-based Partners Group.

Also Read | India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 out indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak Post Released, Know How To Check.

According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Samayat Services LLP offloaded a total of 90 crore shares in two tranches representing a 19.58 per cent stake in Gurugram-based Vishal Mega Mart.

The shares were disposed in the price range of Rs 113.51-113.61 apiece in a total deal value of around Rs 10,220.40 crore.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Following the stake sale, Samayat Services LLP's holding in Vishal Mega Mart (VMM) declined to 54.97 per cent from 74.55 per cent.

Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak Mahindra MF and HDFC MF bought shares of the supermarket chain.

SBI MF purchased 16.58 crore shares or a 3.61 per cent stake in Vishal Mega Mart, while Kotak Mahindra MF acquired an additional 7.95 crore shares, amounting to a 1.73 per cent holding in VMM. HDFC MF picked up 7.50 crore shares or 1.63 per cent stake in Vishal Mega Mart.

These entities purchased more than 32.03 crore shares of VMM at an average price of Rs 113.50 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 3,636.26 crore.

Details of the other buyers of Vishal Mega Mart's shares could not be ascertained on the NSE.

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart rose 4.04 per cent to close at Rs 129.90 apiece on the NSE.

In 2018, Partners Group and India-focused PE firm Kedaara Capital bought Vishal Mega Mart from investment firm TPG Capital and Shriram Group for around USD 735 million.

In 2024, Kedaara Capital and Partners group took Vishal Mega Mart to the public to raise Rs 8,000 crore through an initial public offering.

VMM engages in wholesale, cash and carry trading under the 'Vishal' brand and grants franchise rights for Vishal Mega Mart franchise stores. It was incorporated in 2010. VMM operates retail stores through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Airplaza.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)