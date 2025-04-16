New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) on Wednesday posted about 83 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 93.76 crore in the March quarter on account of higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 51.31 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 481.43 crore from Rs 275.35 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its expenses stood at Rs 356.25 crore against Rs 203.27 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's board has also approved the appointment of Sudhir Arya as an Additional Director in the category of (Non-Executive, Independent Director) of the company with effect from Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

It has also approved the changed designation of Sunil Rathi from Non-Executive Director to Executive Director on terms and conditions as may be decided by Board with the effect from Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Manmohan Sharma has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer, with effect from Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (WRTL) is an arm of Waaree Energies.

