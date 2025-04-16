Bhopal, April 16: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav transferred the 23rd instalment or kisht of the Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana (Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana) today, April 16. Mohan Yadav disbursed a total of INR 1552.38 crores to the accounts of 1.27 crore women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana scheme. The 23rd instalment kisht) was released during a program organised in the village of Tikrawara in the Mandla district. The transferred amount will be directly credited into the bank accounts of eligible women through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT).

Now that the 23rd kisht of the Ladli Behna Yojana scheme has been released, women beneficiaries will be looking forward to knowing how to check the status of the April 2025 instalment. In order to check the status of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana's 23rd kist, beneficiaries can visit the official website of the Ladli Behna Yojana at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in. It is also reported that from April 2025 onwards, the instalment of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana will be credited around the 15th of every month. MP CM Mohan Yadav Attends State-level Workshop at BJP State Office in Bhopal.

Mohan Yadav Releases April 2025 Instalment of Ladli Behna Yojana

Scroll below to know how to check the status of your Ladli Behna Yojana payment.

Steps to Check Status of Ladli Behna Yojana's 23rd Instalment:

Visit the official website of Ladli Behna Yojana at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "Application and Payment Status"

Now, enter your application or member number and fill out the captcha code

Verify yourself using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Click on "Search" to view the payment details

The status of your application and instalment payment will appear on the screen

You can confirm with your bank account whether the instalment has been credited to your account

The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched on January 28, 2023, by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The cash-for-women scheme aims to enhance women’s health, nutrition, and financial independence. In the beginning, women beneficiaries received NR 1,000 per month, but the amount was later increased to INR 1,250. The state government is planning to raise the amount to INR 3,000 per month, but no official announcement has been made so far. Madhya Pradesh Aims to Boost Milk Production by 20%, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

To qualify for the Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana scheme, women must be residents of Madhya Pradesh and aged between 21 and 60. The applicants' annual family income should be below INR 2.50 lakh. Married women, widows, divorcees, and deserted women are eligible to apply for the Ladli Behna Yojana scheme.

