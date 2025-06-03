New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) on Tuesday announced securing a solar project worth Rs 345 crore in Rajasthan from a prominent domestic renewable energy generation company.

The project is scheduled for completion in the financial year 2025-26, the company said.

WRTL has secured a significant EPC order for a 300 MW AC (alternate current)/ 435 MW DC (direct current) ground-mounted solar photovoltaic project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The order, valued at more than Rs 345 crore, was awarded by a prominent domestic renewable energy generation company, the company said, without disclosing any further details.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our relationship, built on mutual trust, shared vision, and a commitment to sustainable growth. We value this partnership deeply and look forward to working closely together to deliver impactful outcomes now and into the future," said Sunil Rathi, Executive Director, WRTL.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of the solar plant, along with the development of a 33/220 kV pooling substation.

The project will also feature advanced robotic cleaning systems to ensure high performance and reduce long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) costs.

