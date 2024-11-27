New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 1,233.47 crore to set up a ground-mount solar PV project of 2,012.47 MWp DC capacity.

The order is awarded by a domestic company engaged in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects, a BSE filing said.

According to the filing, the value of the order is approximately Rs 12,33,47,78,778 (excluding taxes).

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited will develop a ground-mount solar PV project of 2,012.47 MWp DC capacity, it stated.

No promoter/promoter group/ group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order(s)/contract(s), it added.

