Mumbai, November 27: Karnataka Bank has officially begun the registration process for the recruitment of Customer Service Associates (CSA) as part of its 2024 hiring drive. This presents an excellent opportunity for candidates seeking a career in banking services. Interested and eligible applicants are encouraged to submit their applications through the official website, karnatakabank.com.

According to the official notification, selected candidates will be required to participate in an Induction Training Programme conducted at the Bank's Staff Training College in Mangaluru or another location designated by the Bank. This training will be at the candidates' own expense. Upon successful completion, they will be assigned to one of the Bank's branches or offices. Karnataka Bank and Clix Capital Enter Into Strategic Digital Co-Lending Partnership Through Yubi Platform.

Eligibility Criteria For Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024

The eligibility criteria for Karnataka Bank's CSA recruitment 2024 require applicants to be no older than 26 years as of November 1, 2024, with candidates having been born on or after November 2, 1998, to meet the age requirement. In terms of educational qualifications, candidates must have completed their graduation in any discipline from a university, institution, or board recognized by the Government. JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Released For Private and Bi-Annual Exams, Know Steps to Download Marksheet At jkbose.nic.in.

Application Fee For Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024

The application fee for Karnataka Bank’s CSA recruitment varies based on the candidate's category. General, Unreserved, Other Backward Classes and other applicants are required to pay INR 700 plus applicable taxes, while candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories need to pay INR 600 plus applicable taxes. Payments can be made conveniently using Debit Cards (RuPay, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro), Credit Cards, UPI, or Mobile Wallets.

Examination Pattern for Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024

The Karnataka Bank CSA exam will feature 200 questions, each worth 200 marks. Candidates will be allotted 2 hours and 15 minutes to complete the exam. All questions will be presented in English, each with five options. The exam will be divided into several sections, including Reasoning, English Language, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness (with a focus on the Banking Industry), and Numerical Ability. This structured format ensures a comprehensive assessment of candidates' skills and knowledge across key areas.

