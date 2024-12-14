Faridabad, Dec 14 (PTI) A waiter was shot dead due to delay in service at a wedding in Sainik Colony here, police on Saturday said.

Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting within five hours of the murder, they said.

According to a complaint filed by Imran Khan, a resident of Badkhal, his nephew Mubarak alias Badshah worked as a waiter in a restaurant in Adarsh Colony.

On Friday night, at the behest of his contractor Fakruddin, he went to work at the wedding of one Jai Lakhani in Sainik Colony.

"At the function, a man named Mohit was sitting at the table and eating food with his friends. They ordered waiter Mubarak alias Badshah to bring some food items to the table. Mubarak took some time, and over that delay, Mohit and his friends started abusing him," police said, quoting from Khan's complaint.

When Mubarak confronted the man against the abuse, "Mohit took out a pistol and shot him in the chest and fled," it said.

Mubarak was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Following the complaint, two police teams worked on the case and nabbed within hours Mohit and another man named Monu, both natives of Nawada village, presently living in Sainik colony.

Both are childhood friends and run a dairy, police said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that both of them had come to Sainik Colony for the wedding of their friend Jai Lakhani. There was an altercation with the deceased, Mubarak, over some issue. Monu had a pistol and Mohit opened fire on Mubarak. We are questioning the accused," said Aman Yadav, ACP, Crime.

