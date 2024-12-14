Mumbai, December 14: Those looking for Government jobs and Sarkari Naukri can apply for the Rajasthan RPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2024. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications from candidates for 575 posts of Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the Assistant Profesor post can apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can submit their applications from January 12, 2025.

The last date to apply for Rajasthan RPSC Assistant Professor recruitment is February 10, 2025. Candidates should be at least 21 years old and not more than 40 years of age as of July 1, 2025, to apply for the RPSC Assistant Professor recruitment drive. However, there are relaxations in the upper age limit for applicants belonging to reserved categories.

Steps to Apply for RPSC Assistant Professor 2024:

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

. Click on the RPSC Online tab on the homepage

Next, click on the "Apply Online" button

Register using your details and log in

Fill out the application form

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Click on submit

Download the application form for future reference

To apply for the RPSC Assistant Professor post, general candidates have to pay an application fee of INR 600, whereas, for those belonging to reserved categories such as scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, PwBD, and more, the application fee is INR 400. As per the official notification, the selection process will consist of a written exam and an interview.

The written test will carry 200 marks, and those who qualify will have to take an interview. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

