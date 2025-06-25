Gurugram, Jun 25 (PTI) A wanted criminal, Kaushal Joniyawas, allegedly involved in kidnapping and murder was caught by police after a brief encounter in which he was shot in the leg, officials said on Wednesday.

Several rounds of firing took place from both sides near Saharavan village late on Tuesday night, they said.

Joniyawas was admitted to Sector-10 Civil Hospital after he was injured in the encounter. police said his condition is said to be stable

According to the police, the crime branch, Manesar got information late night on Tuesday that Joniyawas was going to pass through the Delhi-Jaipur highway. A special team of the crime branch laid a trap.

The criminal tried to flee and fired at the police. In retaliation, police also opened fire and a bullet hit Kaushal's Joniyawas' leg. After he fell to the ground due to the gunshot, police nabbed him, a senior officer said.

"Kaushal Joniyawas had been a headache for the police in Gurugram and surrounding areas for a long time. He has been involved in many serious crimes like kidnapping, murder and ransom, " said sub inspector Lalit Kumar, in-charge of crime branch, Manesar.

He was found to be involved in the kidnapping and murder of a labour contractor. We will be questioning him after his discharge from the hospital so that his criminal network and other possible associates can be traced," he said.

