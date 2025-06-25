Mumbai, June 25: Shillong Teer continues to engage lottery enthusiasts across Meghalaya as the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) conducts the highly anticipated draw on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Participants eagerly await the Shillong Teer Results for today, including updates for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The traditional game, played in two rounds, is both culturally rooted and legally approved in the state. The first round typically begins at 10:30 AM, with results shared later in the day.

To check the Shillong Teer result and access the official Shillong Teer Result Chart, participants can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These platforms publish the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2. Stay tuned as today’s winning numbers for June 25, 2025, are expected to be revealed soon, offering another chance to strike lucky in this unique archery-based lottery. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 25, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on June 25, 2025, participants can follow a simple step-wise process. The results are declared in two rounds. Round 1 is announced around 10:30 AM, followed by Round 2. First, visit any of the websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. On the homepage, look for the link or section titled “Shillong Teer Result Chart” or directly search for “Shillong Teer Result for June 25, 2025”. Click the link to view the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2, which are displayed shortly after completion of each round. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results below. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

What Is Shillong Teer?

Meghalaya’s Shillong Teer is a legal and government-regulated archery-based lottery game played from Monday to Saturday. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) conducts the game at the Polo Ground in Shillong. It involves archers shooting arrows at a target in two rounds, and participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, predicting the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. With official oversight, Shillong Teer is recognised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act, making it a legal form of lottery in the state.

