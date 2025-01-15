New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Welspun Corp Ltd on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with Saudi Aramco to establish a Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) line pipe manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

The facility, located in Dammam 3rd Industrial City, will have an annual production capacity of 350,000 MT and is expected to commence operations by mid-2026, the company said in a statement.

Welspun Corp has been a regular partner of Saudi Aramco for nearly two decades and contributes to several oil & gas pipeline projects within the Kingdom.

The new facility will be equipped with comprehensive capabilities to support future line pipe requirements for Saudi Aramco's ongoing and upcoming projects, including the transmission of oil, gas, hydrogen, and CCUS developments, the statement said.

